Farmers' protest live: Farmers' talks with Centre today; rains bear down on agitators

Haryana Police on Sunday evening fired tear gas canisters to thwart a march of a group of agitating farmers towards Delhi at Masani barrage in Rewari district. Another round of talks between farmer leaders and the Centre is expected to take place in Delhi today. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that the "misconception" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will get cleared as people of the country were with the farmers protesting in Delhi against the farm laws passed by the Centre. Stay tuned for more updates.
Will burn copies of new farm laws on Lohri: Farmer leaders
Farmer leaders protesting at Delhi’s Singhu border on Sunday said they will celebrate the festival of Lohri on January 13 by burning copies of newly introduced agriculture laws. They also said they will observe the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23 as ‘Azad Hind Kisan Diwas’
On eve of talks with farmers, Tomar meets Rajnath to discuss govt strategy to end deadlock
A day before the crucial seventh round of talks between the Centre and protesting farmer unions, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday and discussed the government strategy to resolve the current crisis at the earliest, sources said.
Tomar discussed with Singh "all possible options" to find a "middle path" to resolve the crisis, sources added.
Singh, who served as agriculture minister in the erstwhile Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet, has emerged as a key troubleshooter and is working mostly behind the scenes on this issue.
3 more protesting farmers die at Delhi borders
Three more farmers, who were part of the protests at the Delhi borders against the Centre's new farm laws, have died, police said on Sunday. One of the farmers died of cardiac arrest, another was suffering from fever while the cause of the death of the third farmer could only be ascertained after post-mortem, they added.
Rains take down tents but not farmers' spirit at Noida-Delhi border
Protesting farmers at the Noida-Delhi border withstood rains and cold weather conditions as their demonstration against the Centre's recent farm laws continued here on Sunday. Some tents at the protest sites collapsed due to the rain, prompting the farmers to use tarpaulin sheets for shelter as the drizzle continued till late afternoon.
EDITORIAL | Govt negative, hostile towards farmers
When the farmers’ protests outside Delhi have entered the seventh week, there is no perceptible progress in resolving the issues that have brought them out on the streets. They have been protesting in the open since November 26, and with the winter getting colder and with the rain pouring down, as it did yesterday, the stand-off is increasingly testing the strength of their bodies and minds.
