Farmers' protest live: Farmers' talks with Centre today; rains bear down on agitators

Haryana Police on Sunday evening fired tear gas canisters to thwart a march of a group of agitating farmers towards Delhi at Masani barrage in Rewari district. Another round of talks between farmer leaders and the Centre is expected to take place in Delhi today. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that the "misconception" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will get cleared as people of the country were with the farmers protesting in Delhi against the farm laws passed by the Centre. Stay tuned for more updates.