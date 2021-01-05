Farmers' protest live: SC to hear eight petitions challenging farm laws today

A stalemate continued on January 4 between the government and a representative group of thousands of protesting farmers, as the unions stuck to their demand for the repeal of three farm laws right from the beginning of the meeting even as the ministers listed various benefits of the Acts. All eyes would be on the Supreme Court today when a bench headed by the Chief Justice would hear the eight petitions challenging the three farm sector laws and related matters. The apex court had asked the agitating farmers’ unions to be made a party to the proceedings, but the protesters insisted that they had not sought a legal remedy and were seeking a solution from the executive. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.