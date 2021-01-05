Farmers' protest live: SC to hear eight petitions challenging farm laws today

A stalemate continued on January 4 between the government and a representative group of thousands of protesting farmers, as the unions stuck to their demand for the repeal of three farm laws right from the beginning of the meeting even as the ministers listed various benefits of the Acts. All eyes would be on the Supreme Court today when a bench headed by the Chief Justice would hear the eight petitions challenging the three farm sector laws and related matters. The apex court had asked the agitating farmers’ unions to be made a party to the proceedings, but the protesters insisted that they had not sought a legal remedy and were seeking a solution from the executive. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Rainfall affects protestors at Singhu border
Delhi traffic update; Tikri border closed, Jhatikara border open for LMVs, 2-wheelers, pedestrians
Delhi traffic update; Haryana's Jharooda, Daurala, Kapashera borders open
Delhi traffic update; Chilla, Ghazipur borders closed for traffic
Delhi traffic update; Singhu, Auchandi, 3 other borders closed
Farmers-Govt meet: Centre bids to form panel to break deadlock; eyes on SC on Jan 5. Credit: PTI Photo
Farm Laws: Protesting farmer turns his truck into home at Singhu border
As farmer protests in Delhi against three contentious farm laws entered their second month, thousands of farmers have made the highway their homes, helping each other sustain by maintaining a supply of essentials from their villages back in Punjab and Haryana. But one farmer at the Singhu border has set up a fully equipped temporary home in his truck.
Congress offers aid to kin of farmers who died during protests
Haryana Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the Congress Legislature Party will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to families of farmers who have died during the agitation against the Centre’s farm laws.
Reliance's affidavit in Punjab, Haryana HC full of false claims: Farmers' body
Hours after Reliance approached the Punjab and Haryana HC against the damage to its cellular infrastructure and forcible closure of its stores, a pan-India farmers' body said the affidavit filed by the firm in the court is full of "false" claims.
Assembly session to be convened to pass resolution against farm laws: Bengal CM
Continuing her tirade against the Centre over the new farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said arrangements would soon be made to convene an assembly session to pass a resolution against the contentious legislations.
