Farmers' protest live updates: Sonia Gandhi to skip birthday celebrations

As the farmers' protests enter its 13th day, the Modi government has unleashed a campaign to highlight the benefits of the new farm sector laws, insisting that the MSP regime would remain untouched. The Centre has proposed another meeting on December 9 and has asked for time from unions to present a concrete proposal after further consultations. The farmers have declared a nation-wide bandh on December 8 till 3 pm. At least 20 Opposition parties have extended support to the strike call. Stay tuned on DH for live updates.