Farmers' protest live updates: Sonia Gandhi to skip birthday celebrations

As the farmers' protests enter its 13th day, the Modi government has unleashed a campaign to highlight the benefits of the new farm sector laws, insisting that the MSP regime would remain untouched. The Centre has proposed another meeting on December 9 and has asked for time from unions to present a concrete proposal after further consultations. The farmers have declared a nation-wide bandh on December 8 till 3 pm. At least 20 Opposition parties have extended support to the strike call. Stay tuned on DH for live updates.
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh mocks Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for calling himself 'sewadaar' of farmers during his visit to Singhu border, asks him if he even knows difference between wheat and paddy
Ahead of a big day, a moment in silence
Our protest will be completely peaceful: Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union
If someone gets stuck for 2-3 hours in a Bandh called by us, we provide them with water and fruits. Ours is a different concept: Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union
Tikri, Jharoda borders, Dhansa are closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic: Delhi Traffic Police
Available open borders to Haryana are - Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders: Delhi Traffic Police
Maharashtra: Pune APMC market remains open on 'Bharat Bandh' "We support farmers' agitation. But we've kept the market open today so farm produces coming in from other states can be stored or else they will rot.
Heavy deployment of security at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border)
Farmer unions in Patna, Bihar support call for Bharat Bandh
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhiwill not celebrate her birthday on December 9, in view of the ongoing farmer's agitation against agriculture bills & Covid-19 situation across the country.
Farmers ask political parties supporting 'Bharat Bandh' to keep aside their flags
Farmers agitating against the agricultural reforms of the Modi government claimed support from a cross-section of the society in their call for a nationwide shutdown on Tuesday, even as it appealed to political parties to keep the party flag aside if they planned to join them.
Modi government acknowledges protests by farmers part of democratic process
With the agitation against the new farm laws continuing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government finally acknowledged in outreach to foreign audiences that the protest by the farmers is a “part of a democratic process”.
