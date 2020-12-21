Farmers' protest live updates: Kerala govt to reject farm laws in special Assembly session on Dec 23

The agitation enters the 26th day and the stalemate between farmers and Centre continues. Farmers have decided to observe a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest against the farm laws and halt toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27. Farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait said that protesting farmers will celebrate Kisan Diwas on December 23. Meanwhile, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), one of Punjab’s largest farmer organisations protesting against farm laws, said that it has been asked by a central agency to submit its registration details which allow it to receive foreign funds. Stay tuned for more updates.