Farmers' protest live updates: Kerala govt to reject farm laws in special Assembly session on Dec 23

The agitation enters the 26th day and the stalemate between farmers and Centre continues. Farmers have decided to observe a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest against the farm laws and halt toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27. Farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait said that protesting farmers will celebrate Kisan Diwas on December 23. Meanwhile, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), one of Punjab’s largest farmer organisations protesting against farm laws, said that it has been asked by a central agency to submit its registration details which allow it to receive foreign funds. Stay tuned for more updates.
Kerala Cabinet has decided to convene a special Assembly session on December 23 before the scheduled budget session to discuss & reject the three controversial farm laws. Kerala stands in solidarity with the agitating farmers: State Finance Minister Isaac
Farmers hold placards during their sit-in protest against the Centre's farm reform laws, at Delhi-UP border in Ghaziabad. Credit: PTI.
Centre asking questions over foreign donations: Farmer union
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), one of Punjab’s largest farmer organisations protesting against the recent farm laws, on Sunday said it has been asked by a central agency to submit its registration details which allow it to receive foreign funds.
A farmer pays tribute to farmers, who lost their lives amid their agitation, to observe 'Shaheed Diwas' during a protest against the Centre's farm reform laws, at Delhi-UP border in Ghaziabad. Credit: PTI
Congress questions 'silence' of PM Modi on ongoing farmers' protests
The Congress on Sunday questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ongoing farmers' protests against the Centre's new farm laws and asked why he had not yet condoled the demise of 33 protesters.
Only few people opposing farm laws due to political reasons: Khattar
Addressing a “Jal Adhikar Rally” in south Haryana's Narnaul, where a galaxy of senior BJP leaders from the state wasin attendance, Khattar said the Centre is committed to doubling the farmers' income by 2022.
Govt writes to farmer unions inviting them for next round of talks, asks them to choose date
The government on Sunday asked protesting farmer unions to specify their concerns over its earlier proposal of amendments in the new agri laws and choose a convenient date for the next round of talks so that the ongoing agitation could end at the earliest.
Farmers' delegation from western UP meets Narendra Singh Tomar, extends support to farm laws
As the farmers' protest against three farm laws entered the 25th day, yet another peasants' body from western Uttar Pradesh met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday to extend support to the legislations.
Harish Rawat joins farmers protest at Ghazipur border, demands withdrawal of farm laws
Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat joined farmers protesting against the Centre's agricultural reform laws at the Ghazipur border on Sunday and demanded the government take back the "anti-farmer" legislations.
Marketing reforms in agriculture: Will they deliver?
The standoff between the Union government and the farmers has reached an intense phase. Both sides are firmly sticking to their stand with regard to the claims and demands. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again reiterated the government’s stand on the farm laws.
MSP (Minimum Support Price) will always be there. If someone tries to abolish it, I will leave politics. MSP will not end: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.