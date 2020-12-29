Farmers' protest live updates: 40 union leaders to attend talks with Centre on Dec 30, demand repeal of farm laws

The Centre on Monday invited 40 protesting farmer unions for the next round of talks on December 30 on all relevant issues to find a "logical solution" with "open mind" to the prolonged impasse over the three new farm laws. The invite for the resumption of the stalled talks came following a proposal made by the unions on Saturday to hold the sixth round on December 29. The unions have agreed "in-principle" to join the talks but insisted the agenda of the meeting should include discussing modalities for repealing the laws. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
OPINION | What the farmers are telling us
The farmers of India, led by the feisty fighters from Punjab, have made their opposition to the farm bills very clear. The issues are complex but faces never-before seen on TV and on YouTube have explained them rather well and told us why they stand against the bills that were rushed through Parliament with no debate. To the extent the new laws are the handiwork of the BJP and are pushed by its leadership, the protesters have taken a stand against the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is a political fight in which the PM isn’t backing down yet, but he isn’t in the lead.
SP's Ram Govind Chaudhary urges farmers to be ready for 'do or die battle' with new farm laws
Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary on Monday exhorted farmers for a "do or die battle" with the government for the withdrawal of the new agriculture laws.
Punjabi famous Singer Kanwar Grewal performs to support farmers' ongoing agitation over new farm laws, at Tikri border in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Farmers' stir: Centre invites 40 unions for next round of talks on Dec 30
Centre does not appear to be in a hurry to meet agitating farmers as it set talks for Wednesday, a day later than what was suggested by the protesters even as indicated that there would be no changes in the new farm sector laws.
Farmers raise slogans against Sukhbir Singh Badal, try to gherao him in Punjab
A group of farmers raised slogans against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and tried to gherao him when he visited Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib here on Monday.
Farmers' stir: Protesters do yoga on highway, submit memorandum to Noida administration
Farmers demonstrating against the Centre's new farm laws on Monday performed yoga on the Delhi-Noida Link Road at the Chilla border where they have been camping for 28 days now.
