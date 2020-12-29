Farmers' protest live updates: 40 union leaders to attend talks with Centre on Dec 30, demand repeal of farm laws

The Centre on Monday invited 40 protesting farmer unions for the next round of talks on December 30 on all relevant issues to find a "logical solution" with "open mind" to the prolonged impasse over the three new farm laws. The invite for the resumption of the stalled talks came following a proposal made by the unions on Saturday to hold the sixth round on December 29. The unions have agreed "in-principle" to join the talks but insisted the agenda of the meeting should include discussing modalities for repealing the laws. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.