Farmers' protest news updates: Centre's offer to suspend farm laws still stands, says PM Modi in all-party meeting

Days after the Republic Day chaos, the agitating farmers are planning to hold 'Sadbhavna Diwas' today on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary and observe a day-long fast. The Delhi Police on Friday evening arrested 44 people after a clash broke out between farmers and a large group of 'local residents' during which Alipur SHO was attacked with a sword. Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police in the national capital during the tractor rally on January 26 to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws after camping at Delhi's borders for over two months. The 11th round of talks with the farmers had ended in a deadlock after they had turned down the “best offer” made by the government to suspend the three farm laws for 18 months. Stay tuned for more updates.