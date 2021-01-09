Farmers' protest: Sonia Gandhi to meet top Congress party leaders

Congress President Sonia Gandhi is set to meet senior party leaders on Saturday to take stock of the farmers’ protests against Centre’s three farm laws.

This comes after the stalemate between the farmers and the Centre continued even after the eighth round of talks between them.

She would connect virtually with party leaders to chalk out a plan to back the protesters who have been agitating for over a month and have been staying put at Delhi borders despite extremely cold weather and heavy rains.

According to ANI, Congress has planned to go aggressive against the Centre and will hit the ground.

The government's negotiations with farm unions to end the agitation appeared heading nowhere at the eighth round of talks on Friday as the Centre ruled out repealing the three contentious laws claiming nationwide support for reforms while the farmer leaders said they are ready to fight till death and their 'ghar waapsi' will happen only after 'law waapsi'.

The next meeting has been fixed for January 15, amid indications that any headway will now depend on a Supreme Court hearing scheduled for January 11 on a batch of petitions related to the protest.

The farmer groups have also decided to meet on January 11 to decide their next course of action, even as many leaders said they have lost hope now that any resolution could be reached even in the next round of negotiations.