Farmers' protest: Twitter suspends over 550 handles after Republic Day violence

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Jan 27 2021, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 22:27 ist
Farmers hoist flags at the Red Fort during the 'tractor rally' amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Twitter, on Wednesday, suspended over 550 accounts from its platform in reference to the violence during the farmers' tractor rally against the farm laws in the National capital on Republic Day.

Most of those accounts belong to Khalistan supporters. The online social platform removed accounts after it found that the platform has been used to spread an anti-India agenda. A majority of the accounts were operated from Canada and also the UK.

"We have taken strong enforcement action to guard the conversation on the service from attempts to incite violence, abuse, and threats that might trigger the danger of offline harm by blocking certain terms that violate our rules for trends, a spokesperson of Twitter said.

Twitter has also labelled tweets which were found to be in violation of its "synthetic and manipulated media policy," he said.

Using a mix of technology and human review, Twitter worked at scale and took action on many accounts and Tweets that are in violation of the Twitter Rules, and suspended quite 550 accounts engaged in spam and platform manipulation, the spokesperson added.

Twitter
farm laws
Social media
farmers
Farmers Protest
Farm Bills

