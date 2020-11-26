Farmers' protests live updates: Farmers enter Haryana defying tear gas; Kisan Sabha leader arrested from Jantar Mantar

The farmers from across the country are set to lay an “indefinite siege of Delhi” on Thursday against the three farm laws and Centre's plan to amend the Electricity Act. Over hundreds of farmers have started gathering at the Delhi border along with Haryana despite barricades. The BJP-ruled Haryana has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in several parts of the state to prevent assembly of protesters. Delhi has suspended metro services to neighbouring cities till 2pm. Stay tuned for more updates.