Farmers' protests live updates: Farmers enter Haryana defying tear gas; Kisan Sabha leader arrested from Jantar Mantar

The farmers from across the country are set to lay an “indefinite siege of Delhi” on Thursday against the three farm laws and Centre's plan to amend the Electricity Act. Over hundreds of farmers have started gathering at the Delhi border along with Haryana despite barricades. The BJP-ruled Haryana has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in several parts of the state to prevent assembly of protesters. Delhi has suspended metro services to neighbouring cities till 2pm. Stay tuned for more updates.
New Delhi: Enhanced security at Singhu border in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march by farmers
Farmers protest: Vigil stepped up in bordering areas of Delhi
The Delhi Police on Thursday strengthened its presence in border areas of the national capital in view of the 'Delhi chalo' protest march by farmers against the Centre's new farm laws.
At the Singhu border, the Delhi Police stationed trucks filled with sand to stop movement of tractors driven by farmers, police said.
This is the first time that the city police has stationed trucks filled with sand at border points.
Police said the border has not been sealed but they are checking all vehicles entering the national capital.
Earlier, the Delhi Police had rejected requests from various farmer organisations to protest in the national capital against the Centre's new farm laws on November 26 and 27.
The police had on Tuesday said that legal action would be taken against the protesting farmers if they come to the city for any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kisan Sabha leader P Krishnaprasad, AIKS Finance Secretary arrested from Jantar Mantar
People are supreme in a democracy, says Yogendra Yada on 'illegal arrests' of farmers
Barricades put up, water Cannons used, illegal arrests made on eve of Constitution Day as farmers were coming to Delhi to ask for their Constitutional Rights. Govt should remember that people are supreme in a democracy and in the end they will prevail: Yogendra Yadav
WATCH| Security personnel fire tear gas to disperse protesting farmers
Security deployed at Rohtak-Jhajjar border, in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march
This crime is absolutely wrong on farmers: Arvind Kejriwal
Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP govt over farmers' protests
Instead of listening to the voice of the farmer in protest against the law which snatched the support price from the farmers, the BJP government attacks them in heavy cold water. Everything is being taken away from the farmers and banks, loan waivers, airport railway stations are being distributed to the capitalist: Priyanka Gandhi
They have barricaded the road, but we're still going to walk through, says a farmer protesting against farm laws
Haryana: Farmers gathered in Karnal to protest against farm laws, on their way to Delhi "They have barricaded the roads, but we're still going to walk through. The public is facing problems. They shouldn't have closed the road," says a protestor
Police use water cannon to disperse farmers who have gathered at Shambhu border, near Ambala (Haryana)
Farmers from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib move towards Delhi to protest against the farm laws passed by the Centre
Punjab-Haryana border points fortified with boulders, barbed wire fence
Punjab-Haryana border points have not only been barricaded but fortified with boulders and barbed wire fence, and CRPF deployment. Punjab farmers are questioning whether the government considers Punjab as part of India or not.
Farmers' convoy led by Medha Patkar, Pratibha Shinde stopped at Rajasthan-UP border
Farmers’ convoy led by Medha Patkar, Pratibha Shinde, Kavita Srinivasan and others, traveling from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh was stopped at the Rajasthan-UPborder between Dholpur and Agra, and not allowed to enter into Uttar Pradesh, resulting in a partial blockade of national highway for several hours.
Farmers’ convoys from Uttarakhand have been blocked at points within Uttarakhand as well as in Uttar Pradesh
Security heightened at Delhi-Faridabad border
Security heightened at Delhi-Faridabad border, in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. Faridabad Police say, "We've clear instructions to not let any members of Bharatiya Kisan Union enter Delhi today and tomorrow. Police teams deployed at all important entry points."
Farmers protest: Delhi metro services to neighbouring cities suspended till 2 pm today
Delhi metro services to neighbouring cities of the national capital will remain suspended till 2 pm on Thursday in view of a planned protest march by farmers against the Centre's new farm laws.
Read More
Explained | Why are farmers marching to Delhi?
With enough ration, vegetables, wood, clothes, and other essentials, the farmers from across the country are set to lay an “indefinite siege of Delhi” on Thursday against the three farm laws and Centre's plan to amend the Electricity Act.
Read More
Haryana seals borders with Punjab, deploys cops to foil farmers’ 'Delhi Chalo' march
A day ahead of farmers' slated protest march to Delhi against the Centre's farm laws, Haryana on Wednesday heavily barricaded its borders with Punjab and suspended its bus service to the neighbouring state in a bid to foil the march.
Read More