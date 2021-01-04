Farmers' stir: SC considers Punjab University students' letter on police action on protesting farmers

The Supreme Court has suo motu registered a PIL, acting on a letter by 35 students of the Punjab University to the Chief Justice of India, complaining of "excesses" against protesting farmers.

The letter asked the court to order an inquiry into Haryana police action regarding "illegitimate use of water cannons, tear gases shells and lathis on peaceful protesting farmers". The letter contended that farmers were protesting peacefully, but the government was not sensitive to these issues.

The students have urged the Chief Justice to direct the Haryana police and Delhi police to withdraw all the cases against innocent farmers, registered under political vendetta, and order a probe into the cases of illegal detention of farmers.

“In a democratic country, the will and sentiments of people are sine qua non. But, here the Government of India is turning deaf and indifferent in toto to the farmers’ plight. We believe the course of action taken by the Government of India is insensitive to understand farmers' sentiments," the letter said.

The students of Centre for Human Rights and Duties, Punjab University, Chandigarh, sought a direction to both the Centre and state government to ensure the safety of all protesters, and provide basic amenities for all, especially women, children and the elderly.

The farmers have been protesting at various Delhi borders for over two months, seeking the government to repeal the three recently passed farm laws.

The students also sought a direction to curb fake news and action against media channels engaged in misrepresentation and polarisation of the whole issue.

The court on December 17 said it will not intervene in the farmers' protest issue, saying the agitation along Delhi borders can continue as long as public order is maintained. But it emphasised that agitators must hold talks to resolve the issues.