Farmers to get Rs 2,000 ahead of Diwali with PM Modi slated to release PM-KISAN funds

Ahead of Diwali festival, at least eight crore farmers will get Rs 2,000 each deposited directly in their bank accounts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi releasing Rs 16,000 crore under the PM-KISAN scheme on Monday.

Under the scheme, eligible farmers are provided Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. So far, more than Rs 2 lakh crore has been disbursed under PM-KISAN.

However, only those farmers will be eligible to get benefits under the scheme who have completed their eKYC by August 31. Funds will be credited to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Funds are electronically credited to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries through DBT. Modi will also launch ‘One Nation One Fertilizer’ scheme under which subsidized fertilizers such as urea and DAP will be sold acoss the country under a single brand name.

The Prime Minister will also a weekly fertilizer e-magazine Indian Edge that will provide information on domestic and international fertilizer scenarios including recent development, price trend analysis, availability and consumption, success stories of farmers among others.

Modi will also inaugurate the Agri Startup Conclave and Exhibition. About 300 startups will showcase their innovation related to precision farming, post harvest and value added solutions and allied agriculture.

The conclave is also likley to showcase mechanisation techniques for small farmers, waste to wealth management, supply chain management and agri logistics.

The platform would facilitate startups to interact with farmers.