Farmers to take out 'Kisan Parade' on Republic Day

Agitating farmers on Sunday announced that they will go ahead with the ‘Kisan Parade’ on Republic Day, but made it clear that they will not disrupt the official celebrations.

“Our ‘Kisan Parade’ will be carried out on the Outer Ring Road of Delhi and will not disrupt or create hurdles in the official celebration,” Hannan Mollah from the All India Kisan Sabha and a leader of the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, told reporters.

The statement by the agitating farmers came ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on a petition by Delhi Police seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor march, contending that any disruption on Republic Day will be embarrassing.

Mollah said the ‘Kisan Parade’ will have hundreds of tractors and tableaux highlighting problems faced by farmers in every state.

Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav said there will be no display of weapons or provocative speeches during the parade, and there will be no attempt to attack or lay siege to places and buildings of national importance.

“It will be a peaceful parade and we hope that the Delhi and Haryana Police will not create any hurdles,” Yadav said.

The agitating farmers also slammed the Centre’s “oppressive attitude” after the National Investigative Agency summoned 40 persons supporting the agitation as witnesses in a case against ‘Sikhs for Justice’, a banned separatist outfit.

“The NIA has started to register cases against those who are a part of the farmers’ movement or those who have lent their support to it. All farmers’ unions condemn this. We will fight this in every possible way,” Darshan Pal, President of the Krantikari Kisan Union, said.