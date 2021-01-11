Farmers' unions recruit thousands for 'Kisan Parade' on Republic Day: Report

Farmers' unions supporting the agitation against Centre's farm laws are carrying out a mass recruitment drive in villages across Punjab for the upcoming Republic Day protest, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Over 3,500 people have already signed up under the drive led by the Kisan Kirti Union with most of the volunteers men aged between 18 and 25, the report added.

DH couldn't independently verify the report.

Farm unions plan to take out the Republic Day protest or 'Kisan Parade' to the national capital from different parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to press their demand for the repeal of the three farm laws.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at various border points of Delhi for over a month now, braving the cold weather and rains, to demand the repeal of what they see as laws benefiting large private buyers at the expense of producers.

Also read: Farmers call for 'Kisaan Parade' on Republic Day if demands not met

Rajinder Singh, VP, Kirti Kisan Union Punjab, told the publication that they are expecting lakhs of people to turn up from Punjab for the 'Kisan Parade'.

“We began the drive last Friday and it has received a good response. This is being done so that our movement is well organised. We will note down details of all volunteers who will travel to Singhu ahead of Republic Day," he said.

On January 7, the protesting farmers took out tractor rallies which they said were a rehearsal for the 'Kisan Parade'. The tractor rallies started from four different points — Singhu to Tikri Border, Tikri to Kundli, Ghazipur to Palwal and Rewasan to Palwal.

Quoting sources, the report added that there is an unofficial call for at least 1 lakh tractor trolleys —"a minimum estimate" — for the Republic Day protest.

"The numbers will be way more since many are eager to join. Talks have been inconclusive and we have plans for Republic Day. A database of the new recruits will help us manage everything,” the source told the publication.

The eighth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions on January 7 headed nowhere as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws, while the farmers' leaders said they are ready to fight till death and their 'ghar waapsi' will happen only after 'law waapsi'.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on January 11 pulled up the Centre for its handling of the farmers protest against the new farm laws saying it is “extremely disappointed” with the way negotiations between them were going and it will constitute a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India to resolve the impasse.

Enacted in September 2020, the government has presented these laws as major farm reforms aimed at increasing farmers' income, but the protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the minimum support price (MSP) and 'mandi' (wholesale market) systems, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

(With PTI inputs)