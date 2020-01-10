Fast-track courts slower than regular courts

Trials in fast-track courts which were supposed to give fast judgements to heinous crimes like rape are taking a longer time than regular courts, according to data published by the NCRB data.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data published this week, 28,000 trials were completed in India's fast-track court. Among those, only 22 per cent of the data took less than a year to complete, lowest compared to other courts mentioned in the data.

About 42 per cent of the trials were completed in three years while 17 per cent of the trials took more than five years to complete.

The trials completed in 2018 were slower than the trials in 2017.

The pace of trials of fast-track courts also varied from state to state. Most of the trials handled by fast-track courts in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Haryana were completed in a year, while in other states less than 10 per cent cases were completed within a year.

Majority of cases in Uttar Pradesh takes more than three years to0 complete trial. In 2018, It completed around 9,000 cases which were highest among other states