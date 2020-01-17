FASTag's waiting time increases by 29%: Report

As the digital payments through FASTags went up by 60 percent after the government made it compulsory, the average waiting time of vehicles at toll plazas went up by 29 percent, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The data assessed by HT said that, at the 488 central toll plazas, the average waiting time for a vehicle between November 15, 2019, and December 14, 2019, was 7 minutes and 44 seconds, which went to 9 minutes and 57 seconds between December 15, 2019, and January 14, 2020.

The average waiting time is calculated by the time travelled by each vehicle to cross the toll plaza. It is also calculated within a 1 km distance of the plazas.

Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari had announced that it will be mandatory for all vehicles, private and commercial, to have FASTags from January 15. Vehicles devoid of FASTags will have to pay double the toll price.

What is FASTag?

Operated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), FASTags are 'reloadable tags' that aim to eliminate cash transactions by making automated electronic deductions of toll charges the norm.

Transactions are made from the user's linked account. Users receive SMS alerts post a transaction. The tag is attached to the windscreen of the user's vehicle and uses Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology after activation.

It comes with a validity of five years and can be recharged as and when required after purchase. It levies a one-time fee of Rs 200, with the refundable security deposit varying as per the vehicle type. One tag can be issued to one vehicle only.