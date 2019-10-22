Fate is like rape: Congress MP's wife on Kerala floods

In an embarrassment to a Congress MP from Kerala, his wife made a social media post with the picture of the MP having an ice cream at his house while the while their house in Kochi was inundated on Monday, with the comment 'Fate is like rape if you can't resist it then try to enjoy it.'

Anna Linda Eden, the wife of MP Hibi Eden who represents Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat, made the post in the backdrop of flash floods that hit Kochi on Monday.

With the post inviting severe criticism of trivialising rape as well as flood situation of Kochi that caused severe hardships to many families, Anna withdrew the post with a regret message that she never intended to hurt anyone.

The Congress MP's comment also came at a time when the Congress-ruled Kochi corporation was facing criticisms for the waterlogging in the city. Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain had to even own up moral responsibility and the Kerala High Court also flayed the administration for the waterlogging in Kochi city.