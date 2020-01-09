Fate of Devaraja Market, Lansdowne building in talks

Mysuru, dhns: The fate of the century-old Devaraja Market and Lansdowne building is likely to be decided within a few days. While a portion of Devaraja Market building collapsed in August 2016, a part of Lansdowne building collapsed in August 2012 claiming four lives.

According to sources, District in-charge Minister V Somanna has suggested a meeting to decide on the fate of the building (whether to reconstruct or to renovate).

It has to be noted that the committee has prepared a report on the buildings and it will be discussed in the meeting.

Following the collapse, the Karnataka State Technical Task Force (KSTTF) and Heritage Department conducted separate studies and given different recommendations. While KSTTF has recommended rebuilding of the structure, the Heritage Department has suggested restoration.

A few of the vendors had approached the Karnataka High Court, opposing the demolition of the structure. The court has directed the authorities to decide on the Devaraja Market building.

The Court has also directed the government to go by the recommendations of the Special Heritage Committee. The court has directed the government to decide whether to restore, demolish and re-construct the Devaraja Market building.

It has to be noted that several organisations are opposed to the demolition of heritage structures. Heritage Beku, an organisation, has written to Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar, urging him to retain the structures.