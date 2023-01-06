Father of AI pee row accused says charges 'false'

Father of Air India urination row accused says charges completely 'false'

The accused had urinated on his co-passenger, a woman in her seventies, allegedly in an inebriated condition

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 06 2023, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 22:29 ist
Residence of Shankar Mishra, who is booked by Delhi police for allegedly urinating on a senior citizen woman, a co-passenger onboard an Air India flight, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

The father of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, on Friday claimed the charges against his son are "completely false."

The accused had urinated on his co-passenger, a woman in her seventies, allegedly in an inebriated condition, in the business class of the Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Mishra, who was working with the US multinational firm Wells Fargo in a senior position in India, has been sacked from the job, the company said on Friday. A four-member Delhi Police team landed in Mumbai on Friday afternoon in search of Mishra but found his home locked.

"This is completely a false case. According to my son, he had his food and slept on the flight. He is 34 years old and I don't think he can do such a thing. He has a wife and a daughter," Mishra's father said.

The airline had on Wednesday said it has imposed a 30-day flying ban on the accused passenger and set up an internal panel to probe whether there were lapses on part of the crew in addressing the situation.

Based on the woman passenger's complaint, a case was registered under sections 294 (obscene act in a public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code as well as under the Aircraft Rules.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Air India
India News

What's Brewing

'RRR', 'All That Breathes' enter BAFTA 2023 longlist

'RRR', 'All That Breathes' enter BAFTA 2023 longlist

Ronaldo, latest star to end career in soccer outpost

Ronaldo, latest star to end career in soccer outpost

Did WEF order once a week bath to fight climate change?

Did WEF order once a week bath to fight climate change?

4 out of 5 glaciers may be lost by 2100: Study

4 out of 5 glaciers may be lost by 2100: Study

Urvashi posts pic of hospital with Pant, deemed stalker

Urvashi posts pic of hospital with Pant, deemed stalker

 