Faulty track may be behind train accident: Official

DHNS 
DHNS , New Delhi,
  • Jun 03 2023, 00:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 04:21 ist
Rail accident in Odisha's Balasore on Friday evening. Credit: IANS Photo

Railway officials said they suspect a fault in tracks was the cause of the train accident in Odisha where at least 50 people were killed and more than 350 injured on Friday.

"As per the initial suspect, it was a faulty track. However, a detailed investigation will determine the exact reason for the accident," a top railway official said.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety will probe the incident and action will be taken against the guilty, said the official.

Also Read | 120 people killed, over 800 injured in Odisha triple train crash
 

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and top officials, including Railway Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Anil Kumar Lohati, have rushed to the spot.

Train flag-off postponed

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat flag-off ceremony scheduled on Saturday has been cancelled following the train accident in Odisha.

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express was to be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his Delhi office at 10:30 am.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were expected to be present for the function at Madgaon railway station.

Odisha
trains
India News

