FCRA of 1827 NGOs cancelled between 2018-22

The government on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that Indian NGOs received a total of Rs 2,430.84 crore in foreign funding in the last three years.

The government said it has cancelled FCRA registration of 1,827 NGOs for violation of laws in the five years from 2018 to 2022. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said registration has been cancelled because of the violation of the provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

There were 16,383 FCRA-registered organisations as on March 10, 2023 out of which 14,966 NGOs have submitted mandatory annual returns for the financial year 2021-22 under the FCRA. Rai said an amount of Rs 905.50 crore in foreign funding was received by NGOs in 2021-22, Rs 798.18 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 727.16 crore in 2019-20.

He said some complaints had been received in the past regarding misutilisation or diversion of foreign contributions by the FCRA registered associations and such complaints are dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Act and rules.