Fed up with wife's 'laddoos', man seeks divorce

One may have come across reports of people seeking divorce owing to marital discord but in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut town, about 450 km from here, a man has sought a divorce from his wife for an altogether different reason.

He said that his wife had been giving him only 'laddoos' (a popular sweet) to eat for the past several days.

In his application before the family court, the man said that his wife was very "superstitious" and that a "tantrik" (exorcist) had asked her to give him (hubby) only "laddoos" for lunch and dinner and nothing else.

The hubby said that his wife had consulted the "tantrik", when he had fallen ill a few days back. "The tantrik told her that I would be cured if I was only fed laddoos for a month... I have been eating only laddoos since then... I cannot eat them any more," the peeved husband said in his application before the court.

The wife, however, said that she had been doing so only to cure her husband. "It is for his good health only," she added, though she admitted that she is superstitious.

The counsellor at the family court in Meerut expressed his helplessness in resolving the matter. ''It is not something to do with a serious marital discord....the wife is superstitious and is not ready to make any compromise on her beliefs,'' he said.

The counsellor, however, expressed hope that the wife would see reason and save her family. The couple had three children.