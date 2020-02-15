Feeling at home in India, especially Goa: Portuguese President Rebelo de Sousa

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Saturday said he was feeling at home in India and especially in Goa due to the latter's unique 'human micro-climate'.

He was addressing a select gathering here as a part of a seminar on urban designs organised by the state-run Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited.

"I feel a little bit proud, without nostalgia, about the cultural heritage that we left in Goa, like Daman and Diu. I find myself at home in India, and particularly in Goa. Goa has a unique human micro climate which fosters friendship between India and Portugal," he said.

Sousa said there are no first class or second class cultures, and "all cultures are first class cultures and civilization".

He said his country and India signed several MoUs, including on universities, and added that "you (India) have one the first universities in the world".

Speaking at the seminar, Sousa said one cannot have a nostalgic vision of anything because "past is past and time just goes".

"But the past can become the future if we learn from the past," he added.