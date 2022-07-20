Female sub-inspector mowed down to death during vehicle check in Jharkhand

Female cop mowed down during vehicle check in Jharkhand

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 20 2022, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 10:02 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

A female sub-inspector named Sandhya Topno was mowed down to death during a vehicle check last night, according to ANI.

She was posted as in-charge of Tupudana OP.

The accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized, SSP Ranchi told the news agency. 

More to follow...

Jharkhand
India News

