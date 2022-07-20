Female sub-inspector mowed to death during vehicle check in Jharkhand

A female sub-inspector named Sandhya Topno was mowed down to death during a vehicle check last night, according to ANI.

She was posted as in-charge of Tupudana OP.

The accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized, SSP Ranchi told the news agency.

