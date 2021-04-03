FICCI urges govt to vaccinate 18-45 age group

FICCI urges govt to ramp up Covid-19 testing, open vaccinations to 18-45 age group

The 18-45 age group has been acting as the superspreaders, FICCI President Uday Shankar said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 03 2021, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 22:26 ist
A medic administers a Covid-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Jalandhar. Credit: PTI Photo

Industry body FICCI has urged the government to ramp up Covid testing across the states and open up the vaccination for the age group 18-45 years, while assuring it of the complete support of the industry in fighting the pandemic.

"We are currently testing about 11 lakh samples a day, while we had reached the level of testing 15 lakh samples a day in January. Further, there is capacity of performing much more tests with 2,440 labs in the country operational for Covid testing, including more than 1,200 from the private sector," FICCI President Uday Shankar said in a letter to the Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Read | In highest spike of 2021, India records 89,129 Covid-19 cases, 714 deaths

The states may be advised to utilise the facilities in the private sector to the maximum to achieve the desired testing capacity, he added.

Shankar also urged the government to open up vaccination for the age group of 18-45 years, as this age group has been acting as the superspreaders of infection in the country.

"Given that there is no shortage of vaccines and there is a huge scope of augmenting inoculation capacity through greater involvement of private sector, we urge you to open up vaccination for this age group to help subside the spread of infection as well as severity of cases in the country," he added.

Shankar also assured the government of complete support and cooperation of the industry in fighting this crisis.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
FICCI

Related videos

What's Brewing

How pandemics change the course of history

How pandemics change the course of history

Robot artist sells art for $688,888, eyes music career

Robot artist sells art for $688,888, eyes music career

Egypt gears up for pharaohs' 'Golden Parade'

Egypt gears up for pharaohs' 'Golden Parade'

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

You can now deep fry water and eat it

You can now deep fry water and eat it

You've probably never seen this colour before!

You've probably never seen this colour before!

 