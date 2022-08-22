FIFA's AIFF ban: Supreme Court terminates Delhi High Court-appointed CoA

The Supreme Court on Monday terminated the Delhi High Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) that was tasked to take over affairs of Indian Olympic Association.

The apex court said it is passing the order to facilitate revocation of suspension of AIFF by FIFA and holding of Under-17 FIFA World Cup in India as well as allowing participation of teams from India in international events.

In a desperate move to get the FIFA ban on AIFF revoked, the central government on Sunday moved an application in the Supreme Court, seeking an end to the "mandate" of the Committee of Administrators (CoA), as demanded by the world governing body.

The sports ministry's move, a day before a crucial hearing of the top court, can be seen as an attempt to salvage the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup, scheduled to be held in October.

The world body had on August 15 imposed a ban on All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to "third party interference" and said that the women's age-group showpiece "cannot currently be held in India as planned".

