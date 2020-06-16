'Fight against COVID example of cooperative federalism'

Fight against COVID-19 fine example of cooperative federalism: PM Narendra Modi

Jun 16 2020
  Jun 16 2020
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 16:46 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a discussion with chief ministers and lieutenant governors of 21 states and union territories on ways to check the spread of novel coronavirus, via video conferencing, in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the fight against COVID-19 is a fine example of cooperative federalism in which the Centre and the states are working together to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

In his opening remarks at a meeting with chief ministers and Lt Governors of 21 states and union territories, he said the economy is showing signs of improvement and encouraging us to move ahead.

He said as the economy opens up, people should not down their guard to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.

It is unimaginable to move out without a mask, Modi said urging people to follow social distancing norms.

He also said any death due to the virus is tragic.

