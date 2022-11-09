Fight is against terrorism, its support system: Amit Shah at Intelligence Bureau meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a meeting with Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers from across the country here to review the internal security situation and urged security professionals to take steps to further strengthen information sharing between states' counter-terrorism and anti-drug agencies.

At the meeting, Shah and officials held extensive discussions on counter-terrorism, threat from extremism, cybersecurity-related issues, border-related aspects and threats from cross-border elements to the integrity and stability of the nation.

Shah told the officers that the Intelligence Bureau has made a very important contribution in maintaining peace in the country since Independence, anonymously without any expectations.

"Our fight is against terrorism as well as its support system, till we do not fight strictly against both of them, victory over terrorism cannot be achieved," he said.

He also stressed the need to further strengthen the process of information sharing and enhancing liaison between counter-terrorism and anti-drug agencies of states, according to an official statement.

Another focus area of Shah was curbing the drug trade. He said narcotics not only ruin the youth of the country but money earned from it also affects the internal security of the country and there is a need to work together for its complete destruction.

"We have to make maximum use of anti-drone technology to stop smuggling of drugs from across the border through drones," he said.

To control the Naxal menace, he said its financial and logistical support system needs to be dismantled. "We also have to make the country's coastal security impenetrable, for this we should keep a close eye on even the smallest and most isolated port," he said.