Fighting TB: From a survivor to a crusader

When Pipi Kanu, an Anganwadi worker in Assam, was diagnosed with Tuberculosis (TB) 12 years ago, she didn’t know much about one of the deadliest diseases in the country.

However, two years ago, when her father and brother were also diagnosed with TB, Kanu looked at it with more attention. A keen observer, she soon realised with proper awareness and access to healthcare, prevention or cure of the epidemic is possible.

“During my frequent visits to the government hospital, I used to see many TB patients suffer due to lapses in treatment. Some even lost their lives,” Pipi told DH from Kharupetia, about 100-km west of Guwahati.

After facilitating the treatment of her father and brother, she reached out to others, and so far, she has helped over 100 TB patients to follow the six-months-long free DOTs treatment.

That apart, she is creating awareness about the disease through public addresses and interactions with select groups of men and women. Pipi takes part in awareness camps and encourages religious leaders, panchayat workers and other motivated women to spread awareness about the disease.

A six-day training in Guwahati provided by REACH, an NGO, and Assam health department helped her get the required knowledge about the process.

As a TB Champion, a designation offered by REACH and the Darrang district TB Cell, Pipi collects details of the patients, visits their houses and encourages them to follow the treatment and the diet properly. She also visits government hospitals when there is a shortage of medical supplies and puts pressure on them to ensure availability throughout the year. “The problem is more severe among tea garden workers and those living in riverine areas. I visit their houses and make their family members understand that TB is a curable disease. Most die due to a lack of awareness. My efforts have yielded results and many are now leading a normal life,” she said.

Arup Jyoti Kalita, state coordinator of REACH, says that a large section of the state’s population that work in tea plantations are vulnerable to TB and have little information or means to access health services and treatment. “Apart from the population in tea gardens, Assam has a large migrant population that is also susceptible to TB,” he says.

Samir Jalal, a TB survivor of Neemtoli village in Kharupetia recalls Pipi’s support. “She helped me like a family member. She also counselled my wife about the importance of a protein-rich diet during the treatment,” he said.