Sign of cowardice: Sisodia on MHA's prosecution nod

Filing cases against rivals sign of coward: Sisodia on MHA nod to prosecute him in 'political intelligence' case

The more AAP will grow, the more cases will be filed against us, Sisodia said

PTI,
  • Feb 22 2023, 10:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 12:03 ist
Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the more AAP will grow, the more cases will be filed against its leaders, following the MHA's sanction to the CBI to prosecute him in a case of alleged collection of "political intelligence".

In a communication to the principal secretary to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, the home ministry said the sanction to prosecute Sisodia was granted under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

"Filing cases against one's rivals is a sign of a weak and coward person. The more AAP will grow, the more cases will be filed against us," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Early this month, the CBI had said it found in its preliminary inquiry that the feedback unit (FBU) set up by the Delhi government to check corruption allegedly collected "political intelligence" and the agency recommended that an FIR be registered against Sisodia.

Manish Sisodia
Delhi
Ministry of Home Affairs
CBI

