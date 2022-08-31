Film avatars of Allu Arjun, Ram Charan trend in Ganesh Chaturthi pandals

The elephant-headed god is a favourite of countless millions in India and abroad. With devotees going the extra mile to make their pandals and idols stand out, Ganesha idols are seen in various avatars, many of them reflecting current social, political and cultural developments.
With southern movies on a winning spree, it is not surprising to see Ganesha idol versions of star cousins Allu Arjun and Ram Charan popular in pandals across India. These images are trending on social media too.
Both actors became household names after the resounding success of Pushpa-The Rise, and RRR respectively.
Ganesha idols armed with bows and arrows, fashioned on Mega Power Star Ram Charan's role of Alluri Sita Rama Raju in RRR have been winning hearts this year.
Ganesha pandals this year are going to town with Pushpa versions too. After creating a buzz at the Independence Day Parade in New York, the stylish star Allu Arjun is now the talk of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Now, as the famous Ganapati festival has arrived, the fever of Pushpa Raj style was seen taking over the Ganpati idols.
The Ganapati festival is among the most celebrated one among the masses. While the people welcome Lord Ganesha at their place, this time the idols arrived in Pushpa Raj style. In some places, the idols of Lord Ganesha were seen where he was sitting in the famous Pushpa Raj style.
The Tollywood star has seen an exceptionally high craze among the audience ever since Pushpa: The Rise has been released. The film has created a trend where young and old, commoners and celebrities are imitating the trade mark steps of Pusha Raj in the movie.
Pushpa -The Rise was the biggest grosser of 2021. Released in five languages, it went on to acquire cult status.
Allu Arjun who has been busy with various brand endorsements will begin shooting for Pushpa -The Rule soon.
