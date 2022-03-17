Film on Kashmiri pandits’ plight now a topic in Bengal politics

The film The Kashmir Files has now intruded Bengal’s political landscape, with the BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari recommending the film to Bengali Hindus, while Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee, without naming the film, in an oblique reference, has said that a film is a work of fiction.

Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, and other BJP MLAs, watched the film on Tuesday. Later, Suvendu tweeted, “Moved by the cinematic masterpiece; The Kashmir Files. The portrayal of Kashmiri Pandit genocide shakes you up & stirs your conscience. It took 32 years to get to know the truth firsthand, about the atrocities that this scarred community faced…”

Suvendu further added that he would recommend the Bengali Hindus to find time and watch this film. “This film is a warning as because the worsening situation in WB may force someone to make ‘The Bengal Files’ couple of decades later…,” he added.

Also Read — 'The Kashmir Files', superstar movies and critical mass

The film also drew admiration from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The official Twitter handle of the governor, on Wednesday, along with a video clip, stated, “Governor West Bengal Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar looking forward to watching Kashmir Files and is all praise for the commendable well thought out effort that unravels much needed truth and traverses ground reality of the times then. There are other areas that call for similar focus.”

Mamata on Wednesday, in the state assembly, without naming the film, had said that a film is a work of fiction.

On Thursday, Amit Malviya, the party’s co-incharge for West Bengal, alleged that Mamata is denying facts. Amit, in a tweet, quoted Mamata as saying “No one will go to the cinema… Not everything that is shown in the movie is true.” Malviya added, “Here is Mamata Banerjee, denying the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus, perhaps mindful of the marginalisation Bengali Hindus are facing in her regime. Is it just a matter of time?”

Watch the latest DH Videos here: