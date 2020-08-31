Film personalities mourn Pranab Mukherjee’s death

“A thorough gentleman” and “a great statesman” is how film personalities, including melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, actors Ajay Devgn and Taapsee Pannu remembered former president Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday at the age of 84.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army Research and Referral hospital in New Delhi on August 10. He was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain. He later developed a lung infection.

A health bulletin this morning said Mukherjee was in a deep coma and on ventilator support.

Mukherjee's son, Abhijit, broke the news of his father’s passing away in the evening.

Mourning the former president's demise, Mangeshkar said Mukherjee was a "thorough gentleman".

Deeply saddened to hear Pranab da Mukherjee passed away. Our former President, a Bharat Ratna and a thorough gentleman. We shared a very warm and cordial relationship. Heartfelt condolences to the family. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 31, 2020

Extending his condolences to the family, Devgn tweeted, "India loses a great statesman and respected leader."

Recalling her meeting with Mukherjee for the screening of 2016 drama "Pink", Pannu said the former president was extremely kind.

"Had the honour of meeting him, watching #Pink in his presence, followed by a very warmly hosted dinner for the entire team. Can never forget the experience, his kind words and gesture that day. You will be missed sir," Pannu said.

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a picture of Mukherjee and wrote that the year has been "extremely hard" for everyone.

🙏💔 RIP sir .2020 has been an extremely hard year for one and all. We have lost a great leader today. Prayers and strength to the family. pic.twitter.com/KTAIaKlxAM — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 31, 2020

"We have lost a great leader today. Prayers and strength to the family," the 33-year-old actor wrote.

Actor Randeep Hooda said Mukherjee was "respected across ideological and political lines" and called him a "true statesman."

"Bharat Ratna and former President of India... A great loss to the Nation #PranabMukherjee Om Shanti," the actor tweeted.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and hailed Mukherjee's contribution towards the development of the country.

"Deeply saddened! A big loss for India. Former President of India Hon Shri #PranabMukherjee sir will be forever remembered for his work and contribution for the development of India,” he wrote on Twitter.

Mukherjee was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017.