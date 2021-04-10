Film shooting disrupted by Sangh Parivar supporters

A film shooting at a temple premises in Kerala was disrupted allegedly by Sangh Parivar supporters alleging that the film was based on a Hindu-Muslim love story.

The incident took place at Palakkad district in Kerala on Saturday, soon after attempts by some Sangh Parivar supporters to give communal colour to a viral dance video of two medical students in the adjacent Thrissur district.

The shooting of the Malayalam film 'Neeyam Nadi' was taking place at the premises of Vayilyamkunnu temple at Kadambazhippuram near Sreekrishnapuram about 25 kilometres from Palakkad town. The miscreants allegedly damaged some shooting equipment and the crew was forced to call off the shooting.

Police sources said that a romantic scene was being shot at the venue and one of the actors was in Muslim attire. This provoked some local activists who raised an objection.

Though the crew maintained that they got the verbal permission of the temple authorities and the prescribed payments were to be made once the shooting was over, the executive officer of the temple maintained that he was unaware of any such permission granted for shooting, said the police.

Police said that a case was registered and further action would be taken in the due course. Sources said that the temple authorities may also file a petition alleging that the shooting was carried out without permission.