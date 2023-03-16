Vivek Agnihotri to appear before HC in contempt case

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to appear before Delhi HC over tweets against judge

In December last year, Agnihotri had apologised to the Delhi High Court for his remarks but it had deferred the hearing after recording his submission

IANS
IANS,
  • Mar 16 2023, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 15:30 ist
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to appear before it on April 10 to tender an apology for his tweets against Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, S. Muralidhar.

In December last year, Agnihotri had apologised to the Delhi High Court for his remarks but it had deferred the hearing after recording his submission that he will remain present personally in court for the hearing on March 16.

However, Agnihotri appeared via video conferencing on Thursday and said that he has fever.

The court then listed the matter for April 10.

An affidavit was filed by Agnihotri withdrawing his statement against the judge and tendering his apology.

A division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh had deferred the hearing last time.

"We are asking him (Agnihotri) to remain present because he is the contemnor. Does he have any difficulty if he has to express remorse in person? The remorse cannot always be expressed by way of an affidavit," the bench had said.

Agnihotri had put out tweets against Justice Muralidhar. Pursuant to the tweets, Agnihotri had put alleging bias against Justice Muralidhar.

As a result, contempt of court proceedings were initiated against the director.

Agnihotri's tweets were regarding the judge granting relief to activist Gautam Navlakha in the Bhima Koregaon case.

In September 2022, the court had decided to proceed ex-parte against Agnihotri. Post which, he filed an affidavit expressing apology.

Agnihotri had mentioned in his affidavit that he himself had deleted his tweets against the judge.

However, the Amicus Curiae Senior Advocate Arvind Nigam had pointed out that it could be the social media platform which deleted the tweets and not Agnihotri himself.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vivek Agnihotri
Delhi HC
contempt

Related videos

What's Brewing

Foreigner runs naked on Gurugram road, tied to tree

Foreigner runs naked on Gurugram road, tied to tree

New B'luru cluster to push investment in life sciences

New B'luru cluster to push investment in life sciences

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

 