Films, TV shoots can now resume; Javadekar issues SOPs

Films, TV shoots can now resume; I&B Ministry issues SOPs

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 23 2020, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2020, 11:39 ist

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday announced the release of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes.

These SOPs have been finalised after consulting the health and home ministries, he said.

Shooting of films and TV serials can be started using these SOPs issued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister said.

Sharing details of the SOPs, Javadekar said barring those who are in front of cameras all others will have to wear masks.

He hoped that the release of the SOPs will not only lead to resumption of shooting of films and TV serials, but also generate employment.

Shooting for films and TV serials was suspended following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

 

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Film
Shooting
Information and Broadcasting Ministry
Prakash Javadekar

What's Brewing

The lonely plight of the Great Barrier Reef

The lonely plight of the Great Barrier Reef

Frank Sinatra slept here, and so can you

Frank Sinatra slept here, and so can you

Costly, but transparent masks boon for hard of hearing

Costly, but transparent masks boon for hard of hearing

Why does California have so many wildfires?

Why does California have so many wildfires?

 