Final countdown begins for Chandrayaan-2

India’s moment of lunar glory is about to turn a dramatic new chapter. The final countdown has begun for the country’s most ambitious moon mission, the Chandrayaan-2 to lift off from Sriharikota early Monday morning, aboard a massive rocket launcher aptly called the ‘Baahubali’.

Incorporating a 2.4-tonne orbiter, a lander dubbed Vikram and a rover, Pragyaan, the indigenous moon mission is scheduled to take off at 2.51 am on Sunday, giving India enormous bragging rights. Standing 44 metres tall, ‘Baahubali’, a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (GSLV Mk III) is raring to go.

But the July 15 launch will be just the beginning of a 3.84 lakh km space odyssey to the Moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) had perfected that challenging task in 2008, when it scored a master stroke with the maiden lunar mission Chandrayaan-1.

The challenge this time for Isro is huge: To demonstrate the ability to perfect a soft landing on the Moon and remotely operate a robotic rover on its surface.

As planned, if Isro manages to land Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon near its South Pole, it would be a world-beating feat. Post-launch, space buffs, both Indian and from around the world, will be riveted to the spacecraft’s trajectory over the next 50 days for the scheduled touchdown on September 6, 7 or 8.

Chandrayaan-1 had made a breakthrough discovery, indicating the presence of water molecules on the lunar surface. Version 2 will try to get deeper into this game-changing find. No country, not even the Americans and Russians had gone as far as the South Pole, and therein lies Isro’s hope.

In the run-up to the Monday morning’s historic launch, Isro had shifted GSLV MkIII-M1 to the launch pad on July 7.

The spacecraft was powered and subjected to a thorough health check. The full dress rehearsal-1 (FDR-1) followed the next day.

The launch rehearsal was completed after a series of system checks on July 12. The last in this line was called “pre-fill pressurisation of propellant tanks”. Now launch-ready, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter can communicate with Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) at Byalalu and the Vikram Lander. The orbiter’s mission life is one year, and will be placed in a 100 X 100 km lunar polar orbit.

Named Vikram after Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the Chandrayaan-2 lander is designed to function for one lunar day, equivalent to 14 Earth days. This too can communicate with IDSN in Byalalu near Bengaluru, besides the orbiter and rover. The lander will be the most critical component, designed to execute the lunar soft landing.

The rover is a six-wheeler robotic vehicle. It is designed to travel up to 500 metres, leveraging solar energy to function. The rover’s communication range is limited to the lander.

To test the lander, Isro had recreated the moon surface in Challakere Science City. Rocks specially brought from Salem were crushed to micro grain sizes. This soil was then spread to a height of two metres. In order to mimic the lighting on the lunar surface, studio professionals and equipment were engaged.

These trials were critical to help the lander perfect seamless descent to the lunar surface. The plan is to let it hover over a chosen site for a few seconds so that the on board sensors could inspect whether the spot is flat enough for the lander. Rocks there could topple the lander.

In case spot is not flat or safe enough, the lander should take off again. It should identify another spot, going through the same process within seconds.