Limit expenses as per new targets: FinMin to ministries

Finance Minister asks ministries to limit expenditure as per revised targets

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 25 2020, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 23:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday asked ministries and departments to restrict their expenditure for the remaining months of the current fiscal as per the Revised Estimates (RE) target amid moderating revenues due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The Budget meetings for fixing Revised Estimates for 2020-21 and Budget Estimates (BE) for 2021-22 were held between October 16 and November 12.

Ministries and departments are requested to strictly adhere to the expenditure ceiling decided in the meeting, the Finance Ministry said in an office memorandum.

"Financial Advisers may ensure that the expenditure is maintained within the ceiling decided during the meetings for RE 2020-21," it said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

budget
Finance Ministry

What's Brewing

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'

'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'

India's import snags hit China's iPhone, Xiaomi devices

India's import snags hit China's iPhone, Xiaomi devices

'Jallikattu' is India's official Oscar entry

'Jallikattu' is India's official Oscar entry

 