Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls on President Murmu

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
The meeting comes amid a buzz over a possible reshuffle of the Union council of ministers.
"Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office tweeted along with a picture of the meeting.
