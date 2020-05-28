Financial distress forces two migrant workers to kill themselves in Uttar Pradesh

It seems to be a double whammy for the migrant workers, who have been arriving in large numbers at their native villages in Uttar Pradesh after fleeing the industrial towns in Maharashtra, Gujarat and other states in the country.

The migrant workers, who had left their work places after they ran out of money following closure of business establishment in the COVID-19 enforced lockdown, were unable to find jobs back home to make two ends meet. The intensity of the problem can be assessed by the incident of two migrant workers killing themselves in UP's Banda district, allegedly owing to financial problems.

According to the police sources, Suresh Kumar, a resident of Lohara village in the district, allegedly hanged himself by a tree on Wednesday.

The residents said that Suresh worked in a private company in Delhi and had returned to his native village five days back. They said that Suresh did not have any money and that his efforts to get work had proved futile.

In another incident, Manoj Kumar, a resident of Sindhan Kalan village in the district, hanged himself by a ceiling fan in his room on Wednesday. Manoj, who worked as a security guard in Mumbai, had returned ten days back. The locals said that Manoj did not have money to buy food.

District officials, however, said that the reasons behind the twin suicides are yet to be ascertained. ''We are investigating the matter,'', said a senior district police official in Banda.

Barely a few days back, a migrant worker had died allegedly due to hunger in the state's Saharanpur district. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the UP government in this regard.

UP government has claimed that it is providing free ration to the migrant workers arriving from other parts of the country.