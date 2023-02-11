Air Asia fined ₹20L for Pilot Proficiency Check lapses

Fined, Rs 20 lakh, Air Asia gets DGCA rap for lapses in Pilot Proficiency Checks

A penalty of Rs 3 lakh each has also been imposed on 8 designated examiners of Air Asia for failing to discharge their duties

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2023, 13:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 13:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Aviation regulator DGCA imposed a financial penalty of Rs 20 lakh on Air Aisa for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements, ANI reported.

According to the DGCA, few mandatory exercises of the pilots of Air Asia were not done during Pilot Proficiency Check as per schedule.

A penalty of Rs 3 lakh each has also been imposed on 8 designated examiners of Air Asia for failing to discharge their duties as per procedures.

More to follow...

Air Asia
Aviation
DGCA

