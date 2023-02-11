Fined, Rs 20 lakh, Air Asia gets DGCA rap for lapses in Pilot Proficiency Checks

Aviation regulator DGCA imposed a financial penalty of Rs 20 lakh on Air Aisa for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements, ANI reported.
According to the DGCA, few mandatory exercises of the pilots of Air Asia were not done during Pilot Proficiency Check as per schedule.
A penalty of Rs 3 lakh each has also been imposed on 8 designated examiners of Air Asia for failing to discharge their duties as per procedures.
More to follow...
