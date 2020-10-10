Finish probes into rapes in 2 months, file FIRs: MHA issues new advisory to states on women safety

After the row over the investigation into incidents of rape in Uttar Pradesh, the Centre has asked state governments to complete the probe in such cases within two months, with an emphasis on compulsory registration of a first information report and recommended action against errant officers.

In an advisory to state governments and Union Territory administrations, the Centre also drew their attention to the Supreme Court verdict that asks investigating agencies not to discard the dying declaration of the victim simply because it has not been recorded by a magistrate.

The advisory lists out provisions of existing laws and Supreme Court verdicts, asking investigating officers to follow them diligently and warning them of action for any lapses.

Cracking the whip on errant officers, the advisory said failure of the police to adhere to these mandatory requirements in the investigation should lead to stringent action against the officers concerned.

"Such lapses, if noticed, need to be investigated into and stringent action taken immediately against the officers responsible for the same," the advisory to states and Union Territory administrations said.

The home ministry said there should be compulsory registration of an FIR in case of a cognisable offence under the CrPC, and any failure of police to adhere to laid down rules does not augur well for the delivery of justice.

The law also enables the police to register an FIR or a "Zero FIR", in case the crime is committed outside the jurisdiction of police station, in the event of receipt of information on commission of a cognisable offence, which includes cases of sexual assault on women, the ministry said.

It noted that Section 173 of CrPC provides for completion of police investigation in relation to rape in two months and Section 164-A of CrPC provides that in rape or sexual assault investigation, the victim should be examined by a registered medical practitioner under consent within 24 hours from the time of receiving the information relating to the commission of such offence.

The home ministry also told investigators that an online portal called Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences for monitoring the same has been available exclusively to law enforcement officers.

The advisory underscored the use the Sexual Assault Evidence Collection kits in every case of sexual assault reported for collection, preservation and handling of forensic evidence.