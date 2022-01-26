FIR against Sundar Pichai over film piracy on YouTube

FIR against Google CEO Sundar Pichai, 5 others over film piracy on YouTube

Director Suneel Darshan in his complaint said that Google allowed unauthorised persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 26 2022, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 17:25 ist
Sundar Pichai. Credit: AFP file photo

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday filed an FIR against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and 5 other company officials under the Copyright Act over alleged illegal streaming of a film.

Director Suneel Darshan in his complaint said that Google allowed unauthorised persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube, according to reports.

Darshan said that he has not sold his film ‘Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha’ to anyone or released it, but it is running on YouTube with millions of views.

Darshan further said that he made several complaints to YouTube in regards to illegal uploading of the film, but his concerns were not addressed, following which he was forced to file a complaint.

Suneel Darshan’s lawyer Aditya told Times Now that YouTube has unjustly enriched itself by earning huge revenue through advertisements and other sources through the exhibition of the content.

