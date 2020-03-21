FIR against man in Himachal for organising 'jagran'

FIR against man in Himachal for organising 'jagran' amid coronavirus scare

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 21 2020, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 16:06 ist
Representative image.

A man has been booked in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district for reportedly organising a 'Jagran' (religious gathering) in violation of Section 144 of CrPC imposed in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, police said on Saturday.

An FIR was lodged against Kshuti Prakash of Anu Khurd area under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for violating section 144 of CrPC, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Arjit Sen Thakur said.

 

Section 144 of CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more persons at one place.

Himachal Pradesh has reported two cases of coronavirus.

A 32-year-old man from Harchakkian tehsil and a 64-year-old woman from Dohabe village in Shahpur subdivision have been found suffering from coronavirus, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
