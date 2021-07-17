FIR against UP Cong chief in connection with protest

FIR against UP Congress chief Lallu, others in connection with Lucknow protest

The case has been registered for damaging public property, sitting on protest without permission and without giving prior information

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 17 2021, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 15:17 ist
UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu. Credit: Twitter/@AjayLalluINC

A case has been registered against three persons, including UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, who sat on a silent protest in front of a Mahatma Gandhi statue here along with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, police said on Saturday.

The case has been registered for damaging public property, sitting on protest without permission and without giving prior information, Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur said.

Priyanka, on a two-day visit to Lucknow, had protested along with other party members in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Friday.

