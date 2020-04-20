FIR against UP hotel owner for evicting medical team

FIR against UP hotel owner for forcibly evicting medical team

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 20 2020, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 15:43 ist

A hotel owner allegedly evicted nine members of a medical team on duty to control COVID-19 in the district following which an FIR has been lodged against him, police said on Monday.

According to the complaint given to Sambhal Kotwali, the owner of the hotel, which had been taken over by the local authorities for using it as a quarantine centre for the medical staff, on Sunday forcibly got the premises vacated.

"When we returned after duty on Sunday, the owner asked us to vacate it and threatened to throw our belongings out. He later got the hotel vacated forcibly," one of the doctors in the team, Dr Tanvir said

The medical team comprised of three doctors and six pharmacist and paramedical staff.

Circle officer Sambhal, Siddharth Kumar, said that based on the complaint by the doctors, an FIR has been lodged against the Madhuban hotel and investigations are on.

Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
