FIR by Delhi Police over indecent remarks on cricketers' daughters: Maliwal

Taking to Twitter, Maliwal shared the copy of the FIR and said the culprits will be arrested soon

  • Jan 16 2023, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 16:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police here have registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly making indecent comments on social media on the daughters of Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal said on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Maliwal shared the copy of the FIR and said the culprits will be arrested soon.

"After my notice, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case of indecent comments made on the daughters of @ImVKohli and @MSDhoni. Very soon all the culprits will be arrested and behind bars," she tweeted in Hindi.

