FIR by Delhi Police over indecent remarks on cricketers' daughters: Maliwal

Police here have registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly making indecent comments on social media on the daughters of Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal said on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, Maliwal shared the copy of the FIR and said the culprits will be arrested soon.
"After my notice, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case of indecent comments made on the daughters of @ImVKohli and @MSDhoni. Very soon all the culprits will be arrested and behind bars," she tweeted in Hindi.
मेरी नोटिस के बाद दिल्ली पुलिस ने @ImVKohli और @MSDhoni की बेटियों पर हुई अभद्र टिपण्णियों के मामले में FIR दर्ज कर ली है। बहुत जल्द सभी दोषी गिरफ़्तार होंगे और सलाख़ों के पीछे जाएँगे। pic.twitter.com/IPFE7Uky0x
— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 16, 2023
