FIR filed against BharatPe ex-MD Ashneer Grover for 'misappropriation of funds'

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by BharatPe

New Delhi,
  • May 11 2023, 14:22 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 14:22 ist
Ashneer Grover. Credit: IANS Photo

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has registered a case of misappropriation of funds against BharatPe's former managing director Ashneer Grover, his wife and others, officials said on Thursday.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by BharatPe, accusing Grover and others of "misappropriation of company funds".

"On the complaint filed by M/s Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd (BharatPe) against Ashneer Grover (founder and ex-director of the complainant company), his wife Madhuri Jain Grover and others, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered by the Economic Offences Wing after conducting an enquiry," a senior police officer said.

Further investigation is under way, they said.

