FIR registered over draping of Geelani's body in Pakistan flag

Police has registered an FIR against the draping of the body of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in a Pakistani flag after his death Wednesday, officials said.
A general FIR has been registered by the Budgam police but no arrest made so far, they said Saturday.
The body of the separatist leader, who died Wednesday night at his Hyderpora residence after prolonged illness, was draped in a flag of the neighbouring country before it was buried at a graveyard in a nearby mosque.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Komodo, 2-in-5 shark species lurch towards extinction
5 reasons video games should be used more in school
British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight
Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn
Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos
Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns
Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru