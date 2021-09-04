FIR registered over draping of Geelani's body in Pakistan flag

FIR over draping of Geelani's body in Pakistan flag

Srinagar,
  Sep 04 2021
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 22:09 ist
Geelani in 2015. Credit: AFP File Photo

Police has registered an FIR against the draping of the body of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in a Pakistani flag after his death Wednesday, officials said.

A general FIR has been registered by the Budgam police but no arrest made so far, they said Saturday.

The body of the separatist leader, who died Wednesday night at his Hyderpora residence after prolonged illness, was draped in a flag of the neighbouring country before it was buried at a graveyard in a nearby mosque.

