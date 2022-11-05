Fire at plastic footwear factory in Delhi, no casualties

A plastic footwear manufacturing factory caught fire in north Delhi's Narela on Saturday morning.

Fire officials said they received information about the blaze at the two-storey building at 7.56 am and 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was doused at 11.45 pm and no injury was reported, they said.

Last week, three people died and 18 sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a factory in Narela Industrial Area.